The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville compiled a 9-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Dolphins were an underdog by 14.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh covered 21 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over 21 out of 33 times last season.

