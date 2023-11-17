Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
- In Jacksonville's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
- The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 29 games last season.
- Pittsburgh was more successful against the spread than Jacksonville last season, sporting an ATS record of 21-12-0, compared to the 9-15-0 record of the Dolphins.
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pittsburgh
|75.1
|138.4
|69.7
|132.3
|141.1
|Jacksonville
|63.3
|138.4
|62.6
|132.3
|130.4
Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends
- The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
- Jacksonville went 3-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scored more than 69.7 points last season.
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pittsburgh
|21-12-0
|21-12-0
|Jacksonville
|9-15-0
|12-12-0
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pittsburgh
|Jacksonville
|14-3
|Home Record
|7-6
|7-5
|Away Record
|6-10
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
