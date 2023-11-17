Jalen Johnson could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a 116-114 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Johnson put up 18 points and two blocks.

Now let's break down Johnson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+190)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 110.9 points per game last year made the 76ers the third-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, second in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 20 6 5 4 0 2 3 11/12/2022 11 4 2 0 0 0 1 11/10/2022 6 2 1 0 0 0 1

