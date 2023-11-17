Leon County, Florida has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Choctawhatchee High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert F Munroe Day School at North Florida Christian School