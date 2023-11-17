The Chicago Bulls (4-8) square off against the Orlando Magic (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Magic vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (scoring 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 112.3 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a -45 scoring differential overall.

The Magic outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 108.3 points per game, 29th in league, and conceding 106.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +18 scoring differential.

The two teams average 216.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 218.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Chicago has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Orlando has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 19.5 -125 13.0 Franz Wagner 18.5 -111 21.0 Jalen Suggs 10.5 -125 9.5 Goga Bitadze 9.5 -105 7.0

Magic and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +40000 +15000 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.