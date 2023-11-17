The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take on the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -1.5 216.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 216.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Orlando's contests this season is 214.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Orlando's ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.
  • The Magic have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Magic vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 9 75% 108.5 216.8 112.3 218.9 220.8
Magic 6 54.5% 108.3 216.8 106.6 218.9 222.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (4-1-0) than on the road (4-2-0).
  • The Magic score an average of 108.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Orlando is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Magic and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 8-3 5-3 3-8
Bulls 4-8 2-6 6-6

Magic vs. Bulls Point Insights

Magic Bulls
108.3
Points Scored (PG)
 108.5
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
4-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-2
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.3
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
6-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-2
5-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1

