The Chicago Bulls (4-8) face the Orlando Magic (6-5) on November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

Orlando is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank seventh.

The Magic's 108.3 points per game are just four fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Orlando is 3-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic put up 113.8 points per game, 10.1 more than away (103.7). On defense they concede 104.2 points per game at home, 4.5 less than on the road (108.7).

In 2023-24 Orlando is giving up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (104.2) than away (108.7).

This season the Magic are picking up fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than away (23.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries