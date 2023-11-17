The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Franz Wagner and others in this outing.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wagner is averaging 21 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 higher than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.

Wagner has connected on three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 19 points Cole Anthony has scored per game this season is 6.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (12.5).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Anthony's season-long assist average -- two per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Anthony has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Friday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's prop bet.

He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Nikola Vucevic is putting up 14.5 points per game this season, 5.0 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He 0.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Friday.

