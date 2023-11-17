United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (4-8) and Orlando Magic (6-5) will square off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. DeMar DeRozan and Franz Wagner are players to watch for the Bulls and Magic, respectively.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

The Bulls were beaten by the Magic on Wednesday, 96-94. Zach LaVine scored 19 in a losing effort, while Paolo Banchero led the winning team with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 17 9 3 1 0 2 Cole Anthony 16 5 3 1 0 2 Goga Bitadze 15 11 2 2 1 0

Wagner's averages for the season are 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.

Cole Anthony's averages on the season are 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Magic receive 13.0 points per game from Banchero, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.

Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.

The Magic get 9.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Markelle Fultz.

