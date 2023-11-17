Franz Wagner, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - November 17
United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (4-8) and Orlando Magic (6-5) will square off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. DeMar DeRozan and Franz Wagner are players to watch for the Bulls and Magic, respectively.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic's Last Game
The Bulls were beaten by the Magic on Wednesday, 96-94. Zach LaVine scored 19 in a losing effort, while Paolo Banchero led the winning team with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|17
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Anthony
|16
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Goga Bitadze
|15
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
Magic vs Bulls Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Wagner's averages for the season are 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.
- Cole Anthony's averages on the season are 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- The Magic receive 13.0 points per game from Banchero, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.
- The Magic get 9.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Markelle Fultz.
