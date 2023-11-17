Miami (FL) vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Georgia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-6.5)
|155.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-6.5)
|156.5
|-280
|+225
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Hurricanes games went over the point total.
- Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Miami (FL) much higher (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (153rd).
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.