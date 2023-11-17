The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (FL) covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Hurricanes games went over the point total.

Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Miami (FL) much higher (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (153rd).

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

