The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) will play the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Information

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 79.1 25th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 71.9 235th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.1 156th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th
319th 11.2 Assists 14.5 75th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

