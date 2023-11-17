Miami (FL) vs. Georgia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the game.
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 15 of Miami (FL)'s games last year went over the point total.
- The Hurricanes covered the spread 18 times in 37 games last year.
- Miami (FL)'s .545 ATS win percentage (18-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia's .310 mark (9-20-0 ATS Record).
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|147.6
|71.5
|143.4
|140.4
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|147.6
|71.9
|143.4
|147.1
Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends
- The Hurricanes scored an average of 79.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Miami (FL) put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 20-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Miami (FL)
|13-4
|Home Record
|16-1
|1-10
|Away Record
|7-4
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
