How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- Southern went 15-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 69.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- When Miami (FL) scored more than 60.3 points last season, it went 16-8.
- The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.5 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, nine% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 81-53
|Watsco Center
|11/12/2023
|Fordham
|W 78-39
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.