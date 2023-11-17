Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Nassau County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossroad Academy at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.