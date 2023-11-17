North Florida vs. Northwestern State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The North Florida Ospreys (2-2) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-3) hit the court at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
North Florida vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Florida Betting Records & Stats
- North Florida compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- North Florida (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 4.8% less often than Northwestern State (17-13-0) last year.
North Florida vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Florida
|76.2
|150.8
|77.6
|149.7
|147.8
|Northwestern State
|74.6
|150.8
|72.1
|149.7
|143.3
Additional North Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were just 4.1 more points than the Demons gave up (72.1).
- North Florida went 11-2 against the spread and 12-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
North Florida vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
|Northwestern State
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
North Florida vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Florida
|Northwestern State
|11-2
|Home Record
|10-3
|3-14
|Away Record
|10-7
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
