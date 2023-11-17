The North Florida Ospreys (2-2) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-3) hit the court at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Florida Betting Records & Stats

North Florida compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

North Florida (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 4.8% less often than Northwestern State (17-13-0) last year.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 76.2 150.8 77.6 149.7 147.8 Northwestern State 74.6 150.8 72.1 149.7 143.3

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were just 4.1 more points than the Demons gave up (72.1).

North Florida went 11-2 against the spread and 12-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0 Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Northwestern State 11-2 Home Record 10-3 3-14 Away Record 10-7 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

