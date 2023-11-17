The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 116-114 loss to the Knicks, Okongwu had eight points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

The 76ers conceded 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the NBA).

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the league in that category.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 20 10 8 0 0 2 0 11/28/2022 15 2 2 1 0 1 0 11/10/2022 21 10 11 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.