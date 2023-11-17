Paolo Banchero will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his most recent appearance, a 96-94 win over the Bulls, Banchero put up 17 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Banchero's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-115)

Over 19.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 33 17 9 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.