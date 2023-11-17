Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sarasota County, Florida, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Immokalee High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Venice, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.