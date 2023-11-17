The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they host the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome in an AAC battle.

On offense, UTSA ranks 50th in the FBS with 407.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 55th in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per contest). South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 35.6 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 49th with 30.1 points per contest.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

South Florida vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

South Florida vs. UTSA Key Statistics

South Florida UTSA 453.4 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.7 (53rd) 452.2 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.2 (55th) 188.8 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (49th) 264.6 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238 (58th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,538 yards on 212-of-332 passing with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 659 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright is his team's leading rusher with 145 carries for 690 yards, or 69 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Sean Atkins' 808 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 69 receptions on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 543-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 54 targets.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 47 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) on 162-of-252 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 606 yards on 127 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Robert Henry has collected 482 yards on 89 carries, scoring eight times.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 801 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 93 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has reeled in 28 passes while averaging 48.1 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has compiled 29 grabs for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

