Trae Young will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Young, in his previous game (November 15 loss against the Knicks), posted 15 points, 17 assists and two steals.

Below, we dig into Young's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-125)

Over 9.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per game last year, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.

Trae Young vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 43 27 3 20 1 0 4 11/28/2022 34 18 2 10 1 0 0 11/12/2022 38 27 1 11 2 0 1 11/10/2022 33 26 3 7 2 0 1

