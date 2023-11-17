Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Volusia County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seabreeze HS at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ's Church Academy High School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
