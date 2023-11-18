The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) will battle the Florida International Panthers (4-6) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Arkansas vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arkansas 35, Florida International 16

Arkansas 35, Florida International 16 Arkansas has won 25% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-3).

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.

The Panthers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1800 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida International (+29.5)



Florida International (+29.5) In nine Arkansas games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Razorbacks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 29.5 points or more.

Florida International has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, five of Arkansas' 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.

This season, three of Florida International's games have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

Arkansas averages 26.1 points per game against Florida International's 19.3, totaling 4.1 points under the matchup's point total of 49.5.

Splits Tables

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 50.6 52.9 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31.6 33.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 0-5-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 48.8 50.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 29.2 30 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.