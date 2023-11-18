Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Florida A&M Rattlers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Rattlers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.6) 44.6 Florida A&M 33, Bethune-Cookman 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, seven Wildcats games went over the point total.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Rattlers games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.9 15.0 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Bethune-Cookman 19.6 26.2 28.3 15.3 13.0 34.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.