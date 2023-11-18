ACC foes will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (6-4) battle the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Clemson vs. North Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 32, North Carolina 24

Clemson 32, North Carolina 24 Clemson has won four of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Tigers have a 3-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

This is the first time North Carolina will play as an underdog this season.

The Tar Heels have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Clemson (-7.5)



Clemson (-7.5) In nine Clemson games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in five chances).

In North Carolina's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 59.5 points just twice this season.

There have been five North Carolina games that have ended with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.2 points per game, 10.7 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 51.5 49.3 Implied Total AVG 31.0 32.4 29.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 58.1 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37.0 37.3 36.0 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

