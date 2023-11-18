Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
Should you wager on Darren Raddysh to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
