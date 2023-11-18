The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Hampton matchup.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

FGCU vs. Hampton Betting Trends (2022-23)

FGCU covered 11 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Hampton compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread last year.

In Pirates games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

