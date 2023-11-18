The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 42.1% from the field, it went 22-1 overall.

The Bulldogs ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls put up were just 4.7 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).

Florida Atlantic went 20-1 last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida Atlantic played better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game on the road.

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.5 in road games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last season, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule