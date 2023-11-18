The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) face the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Bryant Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-22.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-22.5) 154.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic compiled a 23-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 19 Owls games last season hit the over.

Bryant covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total nine out of 23 times last season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 79th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.