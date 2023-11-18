The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 79.4 21st 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 35.8 16th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 81st 14.4 Assists 13.4 150th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.