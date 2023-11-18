Fans watching from Florida will have their eyes on the Louisville Cardinals versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 12 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-16.5)

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-1)

San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)

North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-29.5)

Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)

