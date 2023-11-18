SEC foes meet when the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) and the Florida Gators (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri is compiling 442.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 26th in the FBS. On defense, the Tigers rank 41st, allowing 343.9 yards per contest. With 29.5 points per game on offense, Florida ranks 50th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 78th, allowing 27.4 points per contest.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Florida vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Florida Missouri 417.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.7 (30th) 385.0 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.9 (37th) 141.2 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.1 (63rd) 276.1 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.6 (23rd) 9 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 7 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,695 passing yards, or 269.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.2% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Trevor Etienne has carried the ball 106 times for 628 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 625 yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 29 passes for 224 yards and one score.

Ricky Pearsall leads his squad with 881 receiving yards on 61 receptions with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 51 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 479 yards (47.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 26 grabs (on 34 targets) have netted him 289 yards (28.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,723 yards (272.3 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 244 rushing yards on 81 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 1,124 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 191 yards (19.1 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has piled up 270 yards on 66 attempts, scoring two times.

Luther Burden III's leads his squad with 977 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 67 receptions (out of 98 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 43 passes for 547 yards (54.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 400 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes.

