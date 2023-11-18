Florida vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will square off against the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Gators are currently an underdog by 11 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-11)
|59.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-11.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
Florida vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Florida has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Gators have been an underdog by 11 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Missouri has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
