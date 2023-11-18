The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will square off against the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Gators are currently an underdog by 11 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Florida vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Florida has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Gators have been an underdog by 11 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Missouri has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.