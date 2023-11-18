The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) in MWC action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Lobos are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-23.5) 56.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-23.5) 56.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

New Mexico is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Fresno State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

New Mexico To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

