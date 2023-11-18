The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 18, with the Oilers having won three consecutive games.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the league.

The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (57 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 16 11 13 24 15 9 0% Brayden Point 17 7 14 21 5 5 47% Victor Hedman 17 4 15 19 13 3 - Steven Stamkos 15 5 11 16 6 3 50% Brandon Hagel 17 8 8 16 6 6 40%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 55 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

The Oilers' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that span.

Oilers Key Players