Miami (FL) vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses battle when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) bring college football's 10th-ranked run D into a contest with the Miami Hurricanes (6-4), who have the No. 7 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cardinals are just 1-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-1)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-1.5)
|46.5
|-110
|-110
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.
- Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
