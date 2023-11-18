Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Mikhail Sergachev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sergachev stats and insights
- Sergachev has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Sergachev has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Sergachev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|25:34
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:16
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
