On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nick Perbix going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are allowing 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

