If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sarasota County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J P Taravella High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18

11:30 AM ET on November 18 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sarasota Christian School

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on November 18

1:15 PM ET on November 18 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School at Bayshore High School