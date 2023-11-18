Saturday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (0-3) and Iona Gaels (1-2) going head-to-head at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Hatters are coming off of a 59-54 loss to High Point in their last game on Tuesday.

Stetson vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Stetson vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 66, Iona 60

Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hatters were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season, with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.4 points per game (291st in college basketball), and allowed 61.2 per outing (88th in college basketball).

With 59.5 points per game in ASUN contests, Stetson posted 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.4 PPG).

The Hatters averaged 61.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 58.3 points per contest.

Defensively Stetson was better in home games last season, surrendering 55.2 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.

