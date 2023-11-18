The Stetson Hatters (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson vs. Iona 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Gaels put up only 1.8 more points per game last year (63.0) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).
  • When Iona allowed fewer than 59.4 points last season, it went 19-3.
  • Last year, the Hatters recorded 59.4 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 55.5 the Gaels gave up.
  • When Stetson scored more than 55.5 points last season, it went 9-11.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulane L 68-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 @ South Florida L 67-55 Yuengling Center
11/14/2023 @ High Point L 59-54 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/18/2023 Iona - Edmunds Center
11/20/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/24/2023 Dayton - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.