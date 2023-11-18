SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a SWAC team, including the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and the Samford Bulldogs.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Milwaukee Panthers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Alabama State Hornets at Samford Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
