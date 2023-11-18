The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) host a Big 12 showdown against the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is putting up 399.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 54th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 63rd, surrendering 371.1 yards per contest. UCF's offense has been excelling, putting up 494.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 100th by surrendering 400.8 total yards per game.

UCF vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

UCF vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

UCF Texas Tech 494.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.9 (58th) 400.8 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (60th) 233.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.0 (55th) 260.8 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (60th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 1,572 yards (157.2 yards per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 331 yards with four touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has run for 1,082 yards on 170 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 15 catches, totaling 217 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 78 carries and totaled 505 yards with one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 790 receiving yards (79.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 receptions on 58 targets with five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 31 passes and compiled 703 receiving yards (70.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend's 22 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 236 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 1,154 yards (115.4 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,170 yards (117.0 per game), scoring eight times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 35 times for 228 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 35 catches for 423 yards (42.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Myles Price has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 410 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White's 28 grabs have yielded 393 yards and one touchdown.

