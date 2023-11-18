When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 24:13 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.