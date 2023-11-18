Pac-12 opponents will battle when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) meet the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Washington vs. Oregon State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Washington 32, Oregon State 30 Washington has won all 10 of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have won all 10 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter.

Oregon State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Beavers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 52.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-1)



Washington (-1) Washington has played 10 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season and are 4-5-1 ATS in those matchups.

In Oregon State's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 62.5 points six times this season.

This season, three of Oregon State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 62.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 62.5 is 16.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (41 points per game) and Oregon State (37.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 59.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 39.6 38.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 49.5 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

