AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Among the available options on the Week 12 AAC college football slate, Memphis (+8.5) against SMU is our pick for best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the East Carolina vs. Navy matchup. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 12 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 3.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UAB -7 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 11.4 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Tulsa +2.5 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 1.0 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 12 AAC Total Bets
Over 31.5 - East Carolina vs. Navy
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNews (Stream on Fubo)
Under 67.5 - South Florida vs. UTSA
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 61.1 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Rice vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 53.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 12 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|9-1 (6-0 AAC)
|28.2 / 19.6
|397.2 / 332.9
|SMU
|8-2 (6-0 AAC)
|40.5 / 16.4
|474.0 / 290.8
|UTSA
|7-3 (6-0 AAC)
|31.5 / 24.6
|407.7 / 365.2
|Memphis
|8-2 (5-1 AAC)
|39.7 / 28.9
|452.3 / 416.3
|South Florida
|5-5 (3-3 AAC)
|30.1 / 35.6
|453.4 / 452.2
|Navy
|4-5 (3-3 AAC)
|19.7 / 21.4
|307.2 / 367.7
|Florida Atlantic
|4-6 (3-3 AAC)
|25.6 / 25.8
|345.6 / 396.7
|Rice
|4-6 (2-4 AAC)
|31.1 / 29.2
|367.6 / 400.3
|Charlotte
|3-7 (2-4 AAC)
|18.9 / 26.7
|329.6 / 360.7
|UAB
|3-7 (2-4 AAC)
|28.3 / 37.4
|437.9 / 419.8
|North Texas
|3-7 (1-5 AAC)
|33.4 / 37.5
|471.3 / 476.7
|Temple
|3-7 (1-5 AAC)
|20.8 / 34.9
|363.2 / 435.1
|Tulsa
|3-7 (1-5 AAC)
|22.4 / 34.4
|374.7 / 433.4
|East Carolina
|2-8 (1-5 AAC)
|18.1 / 23.0
|270.9 / 336.0
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.