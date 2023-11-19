Entering their Sunday, November 19 game against the Tennessee Titans (3-6) at TIAA Bank Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) will be monitoring five players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the Jaguars fell to the San Francisco 49ers 34-3.

Last time out, the Titans lost 20-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable
Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out
Roy Robertson-Harris DL Ankle Questionable
Anton Harrison OT Back Questionable
Parker Washington WR Knee Questionable

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out
Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable
Mike Brown S Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Out
Luke Gifford LB Shin Questionable
Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Andre Dillard OT Concussion Out
Anthony Kendall CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Garror DB Neck Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Jaguars Season Insights

  • From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 19th in the NFL with 328.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in total defense (353.2 yards allowed per contest).
  • On offense, the Jaguars rank 15th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (353.2 points allowed per contest).
  • With 266.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Jaguars have been forced to rely on their 16th-ranked passing offense (221.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
  • On the defensive side of the ball, Jacksonville has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 86.4 per game. The Jaguars rank 15th on offense (106.6 rushing yards per game).
  • With 18 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (26th in NFL), the Jaguars' +1 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Jaguars (-300), Titans (+240)
  • Total: 40 points

