Jaguars vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Sportsbooks give the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (3-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is set at 40 points for the game.
The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars can be found below before they face the Titans. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-6.5)
|40
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-7)
|40.5
|-330
|+265
Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).
- Tennessee has beaten the spread four times in nine games.
- A pair of Tennessee nine games in 2023 have hit the over.
