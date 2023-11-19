Jamal Agnew did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Agnew's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Agnew has been targeted 12 times and has nine catches for 90 yards (10.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus four carries for -2 yards.

Jamal Agnew Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Jaguars have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Parker Washington (LP/knee): 0 Rec Zay Jones (LP/knee): 8 Rec; 78 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Agnew 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 9 90 25 0 10.0

Agnew Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0 Week 7 @Saints 6 4 36 0

