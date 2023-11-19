The Indiana Pacers (7-4), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Orlando Magic (7-5).

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 126.5 points per game to rank first in the league while allowing 123.4 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA) and have a +35 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 107.8 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 105.8 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 234.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 229.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Indiana has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Orlando has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Magic and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +40000 +15000 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

