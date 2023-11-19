The Indiana Pacers (7-4) host the Orlando Magic (7-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Pacers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -4.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 combined points just once this season.

Orlando's games this season have had an average of 213.7 points, 18.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Orlando is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 10 90.9% 126.5 234.3 123.4 229.2 235.5 Magic 1 8.3% 107.8 234.3 105.8 229.2 222.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.800, 4-1-0 record) than away (.714, 5-2-0).

The Magic put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 123.4 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Magic and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 9-3 0-1 3-9 Pacers 7-4 4-1 10-1

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Pacers Point Insights

Magic Pacers 107.8 Points Scored (PG) 126.5 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 123.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 7-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.